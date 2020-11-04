Museum of Graffiti offers graffiti classes for beginners in Wynwood

Graffiti has a sketchy past. It’s gone from one of the most controversial art forms to one of the hottest! And even though it may look easy, a Wynwood museum is showing you how to graffiti like a pro! For more on how to properly tag, let’s go to Deco’s man with a can, Alex Miranda.

You know, drawing and painting get all the attention, so why not try a new artistic expression for once?

Oh, and it’s all legal, in case you were wondering.

The Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood wants to help you with your spray painting game!

Alex Miranda: “I’m feeling like just covering it up!”

With an hour-long beginners class every Saturday afternoon…

Alexa Nunez, employee: “You grab a spray can and get to work, hopefully add your own flare and creativity.”

Where you can flex a new artistic muscle!

Right outside their building, they pick a wall, and you grab a can — or all of them!

Suzanne, guest: “It was amazing. Learned a lot of really great techniques today, and it’s awesome to see what styles we could come up with.”

The intimate sessions are taught by real graffiti artists.

Alexa Nunez: “You’ll see our instructors work right inside the museum, and you’ll see a lot of their murals around Wynwood as well. They definitely aren’t newbies to spray painting.”

Like Ryan Farrell.

Ryan Farrell: What’s your graffiti name?

Alex Miranda: “Double D. Double D, for Deco Drive.”

Ryan Farrell: “Deco Drive. That’s what’s up.”

He sprayed the left D. I painted the right. And let me tell you, graffiti art is harder than it looks!

Alex Miranda: “I’m just going to let Ryan fix it for a little bit.”

But with the right guidance and a few repairs, our little mural wasn’t half bad! Plus…

Alex Miranda: “No stains! Clean sneakers! The white shoes!”

But it can always get better.

Alex Miranda: “I’m gonna add something else.”

Brace yourselves, because the Deco Drive headshots were pulled out!

Alex Miranda: “Ha! It actually looks like Lynn!”

And with just a few more touches…

Alex Miranda: “Success! Now to Shireen.”

Oh, boy. I apologize ahead of time.

Alex Miranda: “Shireen, I see it. I think you kinda look like a pirate. A little ‘V For Vendetta’.”

You can’t unsee it, can you?

Classes are $100, and they start at 2 p.m. every Saturday. Eight people max.

Suzanne: “I think no matter who you are or what you’re into, I think if you have an appreciation for art, you’re going to love doing this.”

You might even be proud of your work at the end!

Alex Miranda: Lynn, I got you! That looks just like you! And, Shireen… It’s in there. It’s in there.”

They will give you a poncho and gloves, but they still say you should come in comfortable clothes that can get dirty.

I took the risk, clearly.

FOR MORE INFO:

Museum of Graffiti

299 NW 25th St.

Miami, FL 33127

786-580-4678

museumofgraffiti.com

