Museum of Discovery and Science to host the 24th annual Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration

Saving the environment, chemical reactions and complex math — you can learn about it all at the Museum of Discovery and Science. Deco got a preview of the museum’s annual fundraising gala, and the science is clear. It’s going to be a very good time.

Fort Lauderdale’s Museum of Discovery and Science is full of interesting exhibits and fascinating wildlife.

Now, the museum is offering some exciting nightlife with its annual fundraiser.

Joe Cox, president and CEO: “This year, the 24th annual Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration. It’s a big party to support the museum. We’ve got about 40 different restaurants, hundreds of different spirits, all kinds of different tastings, and it’s just a lot of fun.”

The event takes place in the main hall with all kinds of party animals.

Joe Cox: “The museum is just such a great venue space because not only are you having a drink, not only are you tasting amazing food, but here you are, and you’ve got a giant shark hanging over the back of my head.”

It’s the perfect place to discover new flavors.

Joe Cox: “We have everything from brand new restaurants, who are new to the scene, to restaurants that people love and have been part of the community for a long, long time.”

Exhibit A: Shooters Waterfront restaurant promises to take your taste buds on a ride.

Chef: “We are doing an au pied de cochon with a southern twist. What you’re gonna get is basically a crispy-type carnitas pig in a square, as I like to call it.”

Grateful Palate brings it’s poke “A” game.

Chef: “It’s some fresh tuna, some fresh mango, some scallions.”

You can eat like a carnivore thanks to a Las Olas hotspot, Timpano Italian Chophouse.

Chef: “I really wish this was a ‘smell-o-vision’ so you could smell how good this is! That’s going to be our Australian wagyu with a carrot bourbon butterscotch.”

The night features a silent auction and an afterparty.

Best of all, the event raises money for a great cause: keeping the museum doors open for all.

Joe Cox: “We’re really dedicated to being here for the community and making sure that no kid who wants the opportunity to come to the museum is turned away.”

The fundraiser takes place Friday, March 15 at 6 p.m.

If you’d like free tickets, just email your name, address and phone number to giveaways@decodrive.com, and you could win.

FOR MORE INFO:

Museum of Discovery and Science

401 SW 2nd St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

954-467-6637

https://mods.org/

Shooters Waterfront

3003 NE 32nd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

954-566-2855

https://www.shooterswaterfront.com/

Grateful Palate

3033 NE 32nd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

954-566-3044

https://www.thegratefulpalate.com/

Timpano Italian Chophouse

450 E Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-462-9119

https://timpanochophouse.net/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.