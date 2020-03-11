Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale providing great food at annual fundraiser

Otters, alligators and amazing exhibits. The Fort Lauderdale Museum of Discovery and Science has it all. Now, you can show your support at the museum’s annual fundraiser. Alex Miranda is here with a preview.

That’s right, you can explore the science of delicious food and drink.

It’s a wild night at the museum, and it’s all for a great cause.

By day, the Museum of Discovery and Science lets you learn about our world, but this Friday night, you can hang with some real party animals.

Joe Cox, President, Museum of Discovery and Science: “This is the 25th annual Bank of America Wine Spirits Culinary Celebration. It’s all about bringing people together with great food, great spirits, great friends for a wonderful cause.”

Get ready to explore the science of stuffing your face.

Thirty-five restaurants will show off their tastiest dishes.

Joe Cox: “At 6:30, the grand tasting starts. Everyone comes in. As you go around a little taste of this, a little taste of that, and then, you get to vote, get to vote on your favorite food, your favorite spirits.”

George Mollas, Lobster Bar Sea Grille: “The chefs will be preparing our lobster bisque cognac finished with a pan seared scallop. We’re big supporters of the Museum of Discovery and Science and their pursuit of continued education and learning.”

Shooters Waterfront will bring the spicy.

Shooters Waterfront chef: “We’re doing a crispy chicken osso buco with a spicy soy glaze.”

Mastro’s has the meat.

Mastro’s chef: “It is a seared New York steak with garlic mashed potatoes topped with a lobster sauce.”

Save room for dessert.

Grateful Palate chef: “We’re making some tricked out caramel corn.”

Along with a craft beer bar, you can enjoy mango margaritas, in front of a Megalodon!

Customer: “You get to walk around and enjoy all this great food with this in the background. I mean, you really can’t go wrong.”

Best of all, it’s all for a great cause.

Joe Cox: “This is a wonderful opportunity to come out, have a great time and really give back to the community.”

The big bash takes place this Friday night.

Tickets start at $150. There are also group packages available.

FOR MORE INFO:

Museum of Discovery and Science’s Bank of America Wine Spirits Culinary Celebration

401 SW Second St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

954-467-6637

mods.org/

