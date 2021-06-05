FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida science museum is giving visitors a blast from the prehistoric past.

The Museum of Discovery and Science hosted a red carpet premiere and ribbon cutting of “Dino Dana: The Movie” and an exhibit that ties into the family-friendly film, Saturday morning.

The Dino Dana Exhibit and Augmented Reality Experience, now open to the public, gives museumgoers the chance to discover all the wonders of the Mesozoic era.

The movie follows a 10-year-old girl who sees dinosaurs in the real world while completing an experiment.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.