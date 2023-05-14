MIAMI (WSVN) - Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida unveiled a first-of-its-kind mural in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

The big reveal happened Saturday morning in the area of Northwest 25th Street and Third Avenue.

The design, created by mural artist Rudy Mendez, celebrates 100 years of Girl Scouting in Miami-Dade County.

Some Girl Scouts assisted in painting on patches that represent some of their most prominent pillars: science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), outdoors, entrepreneurship and life skills.

