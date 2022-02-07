MIAMI (WSVN) - An artist has paid tribute to screen icon Sidney Poitier with a mural in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

The mural honoring the actor, who was the first Black male performer to win an Oscar, was unveiled Sunday, during the first weekend of Black History Month.

Poitier was born in Miami, making the unveiling that much more special.

The artist, Kyle Holbrook, said it is important for people to know about the actor.

“I think it was important to memorialize him so the younger generation remembers him,but also can be inspired, like, their goals and dreams can be attainable,” he said.

Poitier paved the way for Black actors, breaking the color barrier in the movie industry.

He passed away Jan. 6 at the age of 94.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.