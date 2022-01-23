MIAMI (WSVN) - A large mural unveiled in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood pays tribute to two South Florida icons.

7News cameras on Saturday captured the mural, titled “Tribute to Gloria and Emilio Estefan… The Emperors of Latin Pop,” outside La Casa De Los Trucos costume shop along Southwest Eighth Street.

The mural, featuring shades of light blue, hot pink and silver against a black background, was painted by local artists.

The Estefan family and local leaders were there earlier in the day for the unveiling.

