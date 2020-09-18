Multiplexes reopen in Miami-Dade at 50% capacity, no food in auditoriums

MIAMI (WSVN) - Movie theaters have reopened in Miami-Dade County with some restrictions after spending six months shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moviegoers were able to return to multiplexes on Friday to see films on the big screen.

Earlier this week, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez gave the green light for theaters, concert halls, arcades and other recreational venues.

Movie theaters in Miami-Dade are now required to operate at 50% capacity, and observe social distancing rules.

Gonzalo Ulivi, a managing partner at Silverspot Cinema, said they’re just happy to host movie fans again.

“We’re super happy that finally in Miami we’ll be able to screen movies again,” he said. “We feel confident that we’re not putting you at risk in any way.”

Snacks and drinks can only be enjoyed in designated areas at theaters, and face masks are required at all times.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

