Multiple A-list celebrities star in this year’s Super Bowl advertisements

Something like 9 billion people watch the Super Bowl. We’re counting aliens in that estimate. But a lot of us are paying closer attention to the commercials than the action on the field, so tonight we have a preview of what you can expect to see during this weekend’s big game.

Waiter (in commercial): “Cosmopolitan?”

Sarah Jessica Parker (as Carrie Bradshaw): “Nope! Tonight I’ll have a Stella Artois.”

Carrie Bradshaw, aka Sarah Jessica Parker, is throwing everyone for a loop with her drink order, and she’s not the only one.

Bartender in commercial: “White Russian?”

Jeff Bridges (as The Big Lebowski): “No, Gary. Give me a Stella Artois.”

Sarah Jessica Parker (as Carrie Bradshaw): “Excuse me? Good choice.”

The dude abides.

Jeff Bridges is back as The Big Lebowski!

Customer (in commercial): “I’ll take a Coke.”

Waiter (in commercial): “Is Pepsi OK?”

Steve Carell (in commercial): “Is Pepsi OK? Is Pepsi OK?! Are puppies OK? Is a shooting star OK? Is the laughter of a small child OK?”

Steve Carell is out to prove that Pepsi is more than just “OK,” and he’s enlisting some A-list help to really drive it home.

Steve Carell (in commercial): “Pepsi’s more than ‘OK!’ It’s…”

Lil Jon (in commercial): “Okayyyyyyyyyyy!”

Cardi B (in commercial): “Okuuuuuuuuurrrrrr!”

Steve Carell (in commercial): “OK, what have we learned today?”

Waiter (in commercial): “You want a Pepsi?”

Customer (in commercial): “I want a Pepsi.”

Steve Carell (in commercial): “She wants a Pepsi! Okayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy. Like Lil Jon.”

Awkward…

Meantime, Kristin Chenoweth has her work cut out in this commercial.

Kristin Chenoweth (in commercial): “No! It’s supposed to sound like this.” *Kristin sings* “Avocados from Mexico! You gotta hit those high notes!”

We’d show you what Burger King’s ad is for the big game, but all we have so far is this footage of the King going through his preparations.

Luke Wilson (in commercial): “I’m a close talker, so I was excited about all-new Colgate Total.”

Luke Wilson thinks having good breath now makes close-talking socially acceptable. But we think people still need their personal space, Luke.

Store employee (in commercial): “Michael…”

Michael Bublé (in commercial): “Yep?”

Store employee (in commercial): “Don’t do that.”

Michael Bublé is gonna be in a commercial for bubbly sparkling water. Or should we say “Bublé” sparkling water?

Charlie Sheen (in commercial): “And people think I’m nuts.”

Charlie Sheen makes an appearance in a Planters peanuts commercial, as does A-Rod, who’s getting his kale chips snack replaced.

