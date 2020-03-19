Much-derided ‘Cats’ sings and dances its way to 6 Razzies — including Worst Picture

“Cats” is now an award-winning movie, not in spite of the bad reviews, but because of them. It was the big winner this week at a prestigious awards show. Deco’s purrr-fect reporter Alex Miranda is here with a look.

OK, it wasn’t that bad, but it wasn’t good. “Cats” swept the fur off the floor at the 40th annual Razzie Awards this week. The Razzies are anti-Oscars, where the worst stuff Hollywood puts out finally gets some recognition.

It ain’t over until the “cat” lady sings.

Jennifer Hudson (as Grizabella, singing): “It’s so easy to leave me!”

And she did, but according to the 40th annual Razzie Awards, which honor the worst films and performances of the year, it was to the chagrin of the entire animal kingdom.

Alex Miranda: “Kittens or puppies?”

Judi Dench: “Oh, much too difficult to answer. Puppies?”

Alex Miranda: “You’re like, you feel guilty saying it.”

The critically-panned film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s popular musical took the top prize: Worst Picture!

James Corden (as Bustopher Jones): “Well, that’s not going to work, is it? Hiss! That’s what I say to you! Hiss!”

And it swept … its ego under the rug, nabbing Worst Director, Supporting Actor, Screen Combo, Screenplay and Supporting Actress, which went to Rebel Wilson.

Rebel Wilson: “I would just watch YouTube video after YouTube video, watching cats do these hilarious things. I was into it. I used to mock people for doing that before.”

Well, we can’t say this isn’t karma.

Rebel Wilson (as Jennyanydots): “The crazy cat lady … oh!”

2019 also gave us the likes of “Rambo: Last Blood,” which got Worst Remake, Ripoff or Sequel, and a new award for 2019, Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property.

Sylvester Stallone (as John Rambo): “All these years I’ve kept my secrets. but the time has come to face my past.”

The Worst Actress award is haunting Hillary Duff, after her performance in “The Haunting of Sharon Tate.”

If you thought that was scary, you might also want to hide under the covers during John Travolta’s lead roles in two movies: “The Fanatic” and “Trading Paint.”

John Travolta (as Moose): “I need to get an autograph. Don’t let him do this to me! I’m a fan! I’m a number one fan.”

And, John, if it makes you feel any better, we’ll always be your totally obsessive, super-stalker fanatics, no matter what.

The Razzies were broadcast on YouTube this year because of coronavirus, and it wasn’t all negative: Eddie Murphy won the Razzie Redeemer award for his impressive performance in “Dolemite Is My Name.”

