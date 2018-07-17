MTV VMAs backlash: Taylor Swift shut out of major categories

(CNN) — Apparently bathing in a tub full of diamonds is not enough to snag one of the big MTV Video Music Awards nominations.

Taylor Swift — arguably one of the stars most associated with the awards show thanks to her now-famous 2009 onstage run-in with Kanye West — was shut out of the major categories this year.

The singer received only three nominations: best art direction, best visual effects and best editing for her “Look What You Made Me Do” video.

That debut single and video from her “Reputation” album was much heralded and anticipated as Swift had been off the scene for a few years.

Suffice it to say fans were not happy that “Look What You Made Me Do” was not nominated for best video.

Some tweeted using the hashtag “VmasAreOverParty.”

“EXCUSE ME? @vmas Taylor Swift did not just bathe in diamonds, drag other artists, use a plane, rode a motorcycle, bring back her old personalities, serve us amazing choreo, and break the 24 hour Vevo record for you to just snub her like that,” one fan tweeted. “She clearly had the video of the year.”

Hollywood Reporter writer Tiffany Taylor noted that “Look What You Made Me Do” debuted on last year’s VMAs.

“Really, @MTV? You draw #VMA viewers by premiering it on your show last year and then don’t give it the recognition it deserves?” she tweeted.

Rapper (and new mom) Cardi B leads the VMAs with 10 nominations, while the Carters, aka Beyoncé and Jay-Z, followed with eight nominations, and Childish Gambino and Drake tied with seven.

Here’s some of the nominations:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande — “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B — “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug — “Havana”

The Carters — “APES**T”

Childish Gambino — “This Is America”

Drake — “God’s Plan”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B — “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug — “Havana”

Drake — “God’s Plan”

Dua Lipa — “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran — “Perfect”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage — “rockstar”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Bazzi

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

BEST COLLABORATION

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line — “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B — “Finesse (Remix)”

The Carters — “APES**T”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B — “Dinero”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid — “1-800-273-8255”

N.E.R.D & Rihanna — “Lemon”

BEST POP

Ariana Grande — “No Tears Left to Cry”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug — “Havana”

Demi Lovato — “Sorry Not Sorry”

Ed Sheeran — “Perfect”

Pink — “What About Us”

Shawn Mendes — “In My Blood”

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage — “Bartier Cardi”

The Carters — “APES**T”

Drake — “God’s Plan”

J. Cole — “ATM”

Migos ft. Drake — “Walk It Talk It”

Nicki Minaj — “Chun-Li”

BEST LATIN

Daddy Yankee — “Dura”

J Balvin, Willy William — “Mi Gente”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B — “Dinero”

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato — “Échame La Culpa”

Maluma — “Felices los 4”

Shakira ft. Maluma — “Chantaje”

BEST DANCE

Avicii ft. Rita Ora — “Lonely Together”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa — “One Kiss”

The Chainsmokers — “Everybody Hates Me”

David Guetta & Sia — “Flames”

Marshmello ft. Khalid — “Silence”

Zedd & Liam Payne — “Get Low (Street Video)”

BEST ROCK

Fall Out Boy — “Champion”

Foo Fighters — “The Sky Is a Neighborhood”

Imagine Dragons — “Whatever It Takes”

Linkin Park — “One More Light”

Panic! at the Disco — “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Thirty Seconds to Mars — “Walk on Water”

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE

Childish Gambino — “This Is America”

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges — “Liberated”

Drake — ‘God’s Plan”

Janelle Monáe — “PYNK”

Jessie Reyez — “Gatekeeper”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid — “1-800-273-8255”

The 2018 MTV VMAs will air live from New York’s Radio City Music Hall on August 20.

