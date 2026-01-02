(WSVN) - After more than 40 years on the air, MTV’s music-only channels in the United Kingdom are now a thing of the past.

The network pulled the plug on MTV Live, MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s and Club MTV. They ceased to broadcast after Wednesday, according to BBC News.

The last music video played on all of them was “Video Killed the Radio Star” by The Buggles — the same video that kicked off MTV when it first hit the airwaves on Aug. 1, 1981.

The music channel is still being aired in the U.S. However, they recently canceled the popular shows “Catfish” and “Ridiculousness.”

