(WSVN) - A 4-year-old girl known as Ms. Shirley online is hungry for bigger opportunities.

Best known for her viral line dancing on TikTok, Ms. Shirley, born La’ Riyah Tucker, even taught Jennifer Hudson a viral line dance on her show earlier this year.

Now, she is adding “business baby” to her résumé by creating tasty, quick and kid-approved frozen meals.

Ms. Shirley’s Kid Meal entrées are now hitting shelves at Walmart and on Amazon.

These frozen, microwave-ready meals offer kid-friendly favorites like chicken and waffles, creamy chicken alfredo, tender BBQ ribs and Ms. Shirley’s personal favorite, the crab boil.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.