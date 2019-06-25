Ms. Cheezious hatches All You Can Eat Fried Chicken bonanza

This summer, two birds of a feather have flocked together to create a midweek meal deal that is finger-lickin’ good. It’s an all-you-can-eat event, so you know we weren’t missing it.

Winner, winner chicken dinner! If you like fried chicken, Ms. Cheezious in Miami has the deal for you.

Brian Mullins, Ms. Cheezious: “For the summer we wanted to do something fun, so we did ‘What the Cluck!’ It’s on Wednesday nights, it’s an all-you-can-eat fried chicken and sides.”

Ms. Cheezious is known for its amazing grilled cheese, but they’re changing things up during summer.

Every Wednesday, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., they’re hosting an all-you can eat fried chicken bonanza on their back patio.

Brian Mullins: “We do grilled cheese every day, seven days a week, and you can still come in and get grilled cheese if you want one, but we wanted to do something fun and new, and fried chicken’s great.”

Brian, the mastermind chef behind Ms. Cheezious, teamed up with his pal Kurtis, a local kitchen guru, to hatch this hump day feeding frenzy.

Kurtis Jantz: “It’s funny. Brian and I have been friends for years, and we said, ‘Let’s just keep it fun and casual.’ We could have gone a little bit more intense, but everybody loves fried chicken, so we went for it.”

For $30 you get all the crispy, crunchy, fresh-from-the-fryer fried chicken you can eat.

Kurtis Jantz: “Our fried chicken has a little bit of spice. The crunch is amazing. You get those little crunchy nuggets that you really want at the end of it that you really pull off. I cant explain it; you have to taste it.”

Plus you get scratch-made sides, including light and flaky biscuits.

Brian Mullins: “We’re doing a smothered bean, which is a bean with potatoes and smoked sausage, and then we have a great coleslaw recipe.”

If you are over 21, start out the night with a free beer. Then, it’s all the chicken and sides you want.

You can fill your plate, over and over and over again.

Mitchell Keeling: “A super cool vibe, good music and even better food. Being from Tennessee, this is some good fried chicken.”

The sides and chicken are staples, but every week there will be new stuff, too, like additional sides or even Memphis hot chicken.

Kurtis Jantz: “Come to have a good time, Come to eat some really good food, and then come out after to hang out with us.”

Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also buy tickets for the chicken events.

FOR MORE INFO:

What the Cluck! All You Can Eat Fried Chicken

Ms. Cheezious

7418 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33138

305-989-4019

www.eventbrite.com/e/what-the-cluck-all-you-can-eat-fried-chicken-tickets-63154745544

