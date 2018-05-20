Mozzarella Sticks/Belkys

(WSVN) - Appetizers are always a great way to get a party started and we have something that’s easy to make and delicious. Fried, cheesy goodness is on the menu as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Mozzarella Sticks
Ingredients:
1 package egg roll wrappers
10 mozzarella cheese sticks
Water (to seal wrappers)
16 oz canola oil
1/2 cup marinara sauce
Method of Preparation:
– On your stove top, heat the oil to 350 degrees.
– While that’s heating up, slice the egg roll wrappers in half. Take each cheese stick and roll the wrappers tightly around it, sealing the edges with water.
– Fry mozzarella sticks in the oil seam-side down for two to three minutes until golden brown. You might want to turn them once so they fry up evenly on all sides. Drain on a paper towel.
To Plate:
Serve hot with marinara sauce — delicious!
Serves: 10
