Mozzarella Sticks/Belkys

(WSVN) - Appetizers are always a great way to get a party started and we have something that’s easy to make and delicious. Fried, cheesy goodness is on the menu as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Mozzarella Sticks

Ingredients:

1 package egg roll wrappers

10 mozzarella cheese sticks

Water (to seal wrappers)

16 oz canola oil

1/2 cup marinara sauce

Method of Preparation:

– On your stove top, heat the oil to 350 degrees.

– While that’s heating up, slice the egg roll wrappers in half. Take each cheese stick and roll the wrappers tightly around it, sealing the edges with water.

– Fry mozzarella sticks in the oil seam-side down for two to three minutes until golden brown. You might want to turn them once so they fry up evenly on all sides. Drain on a paper towel.

To Plate:

Serve hot with marinara sauce — delicious!

Serves: 10

