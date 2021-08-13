Here at Deco, we know a thing or two about fashion. We’re checking out a stylish showcase that’s all about celebrating local brands.

Calling all fashionistas! SoFlo’s fashion scene is getting a little moxie.

The Moxy South Beach Hotel is styling up something special this Saturday.

Amanda Lee, Moxy Miami South Beach: “Moxy South Beach is super excited to be partnering with Fashion Happy Hour. We’ll be hosting the Summer Splash Fashion Show and pop-up events here.”

I know what you’re thinking: what exactly is Fashion Happy Hour?

Natalie Garcia: “Fashion Happy Hour is an event bringing together designers and brands, and we have a fashion show, and we have an amazing happy hour and a shopping experience.”

Think of it as a one-stop shop. Not only do you get to see really cool clothing and the latest trends on display, but you get to drink and mingle with other industry pros.

Natalie Garcia: “The goal is to bring together the fashion community while promoting local brands.”

One of those brands is Baylee.

Bayardo Estrada, Baylee: “Baylee is a woman’s lifestyle boutique, and it’s inspired by that go-to fashion girl. It’s that trendy girl. She’s fashion savvy. She’s a go-getter. She’s always turning heads. She knows exactly what she wants to wear, and she knows exactly like where she’s going.”

Baylee’s latest collection is actually inspired by the Moxy Hotel itself.

Bayardo Estrada: “Everything’s super bright. It’s fun. It’s super Art Deco. It’s inspired by the early 2000s, so that’s really our brand.”

The best part about Fashion Happy Hour is that if you see something that catches your eye…

Amanda Lee: “If you see something you like, you can totally buy it and walk out with it at the event.”

Now that’s worth toasting to!

FOR MORE INFO:

Fashion Happy Hour Summer Splash at Moxy South Beach

Moxy Miami South Beach

915 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach 33139

305-600-4292

marriott.com/en-us/hotels/miaox-moxy-miami-south-beach

