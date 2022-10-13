Need a spook-tacular time this weekend? Then why not fill it with some Halloween fun! Grab the candy corn and cozy blanket because the movies in this week’s showtime are sure to have you laughing or running to your mummy!

He’s baaack! Michael Myers returns for “Halloween Ends,” and this time Jamie Lee Curtis is making sure his reign of terror ends for good.

What is supposed to be the final film in the “Halloween” franchise hits theaters this Friday.

You might know Romeo and Juliet, but did you know Romeo’s ex, Rosaline?

The movie by the same name is a comedic take on William Shakespeare’s classic play, starring Kaitlyn Dever as Rosaline in the Hulu film, who’s set on getting her ex back!

In “Game of Love,” Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo star as a couple traveling through Italy.

But when a mystery woman gets close to Bella, everything they thought they knew about each other gets turned upside down.

Darn you, mystery woman!

In “The Curse of Bridge Hallow” one dad has to team up with his daughter to stop an evil spirit trying to take over their town by bringing all the Halloween decor to life!

The Netflix movie stars Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson from “Stranger Things.”

