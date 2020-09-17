Movie theaters, concert houses, other venues across Miami-Dade to reopen Friday

(WSVN) - A night out to the movies or at a concert will once again be an option for residents and visitors in Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez gave the green light for theaters and concert houses across the county to reopen on Friday.

Movie theaters can only reopen with 50% capacity and eating and drinking cannot be done while sitting in a theatre seat.

Masks must be worn by patrons the entire time they watch the film.

There will be designated areas where guests can enjoy their food and beverages.

The emergency order also allows for convention spaces, bowling alleys, arcades and indoor amusement parks to reopen to the public once again, starting Friday at noon.

Officials said these venues will be open as long as they are following the city’s “new normal” guidelines.

The full order can be read below.

