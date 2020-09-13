Movie theaters, bike rentals set to make comeback as Broward, Miami-Dade enter Phase 2

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - With Phase 2 of reopening for Broward and Miami-Dade counties set to go into effect on Monday, residents will see an eventual return of several venues and services that had closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The long-awaited reopening come as Florida health officials released new numbers that they said, show the state continuing a downward trend of COVID-19 infections.

In the last 24 hours, Miami-Dade County reported 296 new cases and Broward reported 161. No new cases were reported in Monroe.

While movie theaters have already been opened for several weeks in Broward, those in Miami-Dade are set to make their comeback after six months of pandemic restrictions.

The phased comeback will be coming with socially distanced seating and new rules for concessions.

Bicycle rentals are also making their return during Phase 2.

While business owners are hoping for an increase in traffic, some think that it won’t be coming immediately.

“I don’t really expect a whole lot of change,” said Alex Ruiz, who owns Miami Beach Bicycle Center. “Now that we can rent bikes, you know, where are the people to rent bikes?”

Charter vessels will be another outdoor activity set to return with certain restrictions. These boats will have to operate at 50% capacity while guests maintain social distancing.

Bars and strip clubs in Broward and Miami-Dade will remain closed, officials said.

Officials with Miami-Dade County Public Schools are scheduled to meet this week to discuss their plans to reopen campuses, while Broward Public Schools will address the matter during a meeting set for Sept. 22.

