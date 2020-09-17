Movie theaters across Miami-Dade to reopen Friday

(WSVN) - A night out to the movies could happen soon for residents and visitors in Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez gave the green light for theatres across the county to reopen on Friday.

Movie theatres can only reopen with 50% capacity and eating and drinking cannot be done while sitting in a theatre seat.

Masks must be worn by patrons the entire time they watch the film.

There will be designated areas where guests can enjoy their food and beverages.

The full order can be read below.

