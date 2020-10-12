Mother’s intuition about daughter’s new boyfriend drives new Amazon thriller ‘Evil Eye’

When mother doesn’t like your new boyfriend or girlfriend, step aside, because in the wise words of LL Cool J, “Momma gon’ knock you out!” That’s at least what happens in a new movie about a mom who knows something is up with her daughter’s new man. Like, you know, he could be the devil incarnate.

The main man in our lives during work hours, Alex Miranda, is here with the story.

When Mom says he ain’t it, just trust her, because after watching Amazon’s new thriller “Evil Eye,” you’ll want to take a closer look at all of those matches out there on Tinder.

Isn’t it true that Mom is almost always right?

Sarita Choudhury (as Usha): “Are you wearing your bracelet?”

Sunita Mani (as Pallavi): “Yes.”

Sarita Choudhury (as Usha): “Good. It will protect you, darling. If you’re not careful, bad things can happen.”

In the new thriller “Evil Eye,” a woman who’s had bad luck in the dating world finally meets the seemingly perfect guy. Handsome, rich … but money, even manners, won’t get past this mother’s intution when she senses something sinister.

Sarita Choudhury (as Usha): “Leave before it’s too late.”

Sunita Mani (as Pallavi): “Mom, you sound like you believe what you’re saying.”

Omar Maskati (as Sandeep): “Let us help you for your own good.”

Although, Omar Maskati, who plays the love interest in question, says his ‘maa’ stays out of his love life. For the most part.

Alex Miranda: “The thing that I was thinking, I was thinking about my mom the entire time I was watching this movie. Is a mother’s intuition always right?”

Omar Maskati: “She’s actually not been so meddling or intervening or trying as maybe one might think Usha is in this film, but she’s always been very good at giving me sound advice.”

Sarita Choudhury plays Usha, who’s deathly afraid her daughter will suffer the same trauma she did as a young woman, with an abusive man.

Sarita Choudhury: “Fear is what we carry, and how can we lessen the carrying of that, because then you’re doing two things: you are having it anyway in case you encounter it, and that seems unfair.”

Sunita Mani’s character gets defensive about the relationship, until her mother opens up about her past with an abuser … a dead ringer for this new boyfriend.

Sunita Mani: “As kids, we’re not constantly thinking about our parents’ sexual life and the history of their previous romances, and the moment, without giving too much away, is actua;ly very sweet and tender, and it takes you back to a mother cradling her daughter.”

So, the next time Mami starts giving you unsolicited love advice, just listen. She could very well be on to something.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas executive-produced “Evil Eye.” You can watch it on Amazon Prime starting Tuesday.

