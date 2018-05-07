Mother-daughter duo design unique vegan bags at Livin’ the MAD Life

You’ve got Mother’s Day in the bag. Thanks to Deco, and a local designing duo, this year, you can give a gift with some real style.

Megan and Aroon Duncanson are more than just mother and daughter.

They’re also business partners, designing and selling their vegan purse line, Livin’ the MAD Life.

Aroon Duncanson, bag designer: “MAD is actually our initials. So, Megan Aroon Duncanson is her full name and my name’s Aroon. MAD, so it’s mad.”

We got the scoop on living the mad life at Wynwood’s No. 3 Social.

It all started when Megan, who’s an artist by trade, started painting her artwork on purses.

Megan Duncanson, bag designer: “My current collectors of just my regular art were like, “Wow, this is so amazing. We would buy these.'”

Mom ran with the idea.

Megan Duncanson: “I love fashion and, obviously, art. I’m an artist.”

And this is the final masterpiece: a line full of colorful, fun purses that are also vegan.

Aroon Duncanson: “Our products are made from polyurethane leather, faux leather. The handles, the hardware, everything — none of it comes from animal products.”

Some of Megan’s most popular art has become collections like this, The Circle of Life.

Megan Duncanson: “It’s very colorful, bright art. It has trees, black silhouetted trees, and a moon and little circles throughout. It’s just really uplifting, upbeat.”

For other purses, she uses lots of symbols.

Megan Duncanson: “Hearts [are] just really something special to me and then I know for a lot of people, too, it has meaning.”

The purses come in all sorts of styles from clutches for a fun night out, to satchels and totes to carry you through a long day.

Aroon Duncanson: “We literally have purses for literally any woman, any lifestyle. Whatever she’s doing, there’s something for her.”

And they’ll fit pretty much any budget. These bags cost between $15 to $1,200.

And they’re the perfect gift to give your leading lady this Mother’s Day weekend.

Megan Duncanson: “It’s a mother-daughter team that we work together to create these purses for other women to enjoy.”

Aroon Duncanson: “I know there’s plenty of mother-daughters out there who — just the idea of something being created by a mother-daughter duo — is just so intriguing. It has a lot more meaning. It makes it more special.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Livin’ the Mad Life

https://www.livinthemadlife.com/

No. 3 Social

50 NW 24th Street Rooftop

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 748-4540

https://www.no3social.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.