Morgan Freeman converts Mississippi ranch into honey bee sanctuary

(WSVN) - Morgan Freeman is taking on beekeeping in his spare time.

According to Forbes, the actor has converted his 124-acre Mississippi ranch into a bee sanctuary.

Freeman said on the Tonight Show in 2014 that he began beekeeping as a hobby.

Freeman imported 26 beehives from Arkansas to his ranch, where he works to feed the bees sugar and water. He has also planted bee-friendly plants like magnolia trees, lavender and clover.

Freeman said he doesn’t wear a bee suit while dealing with the insects, and they haven’t stung him yet. He also said that he only feeds them and has no intention of harvesting the honey.

