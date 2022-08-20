HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Family game night for residents in Hialeah and Hialeah Gardens got a bit more interesting this weekend.

The famous game of Monopoly has unveiled a new edition called “Hialeah-Opoly.”

The game features aspects of Hialeah and surrounding areas that many South Floridians will recognize, including the Opa-Locka Flea Market.

Fans of the game and lovers of the city waited in line Saturday at the Walmart in Hialeah Gardens Walmart to get their hands on the game.

However, the large retailer has since completely sold out.

