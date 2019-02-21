Monkees bassist Peter Tork dies at 77

Peter Tork of The Monkees performs during the Mid Summers Night Tour at the Mizner Park Amphitheater on Saturday, July 27, 2013 in Boca Raton, Florida (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)

(WSVN) - Monkees bassist Peter Tork has died at the age of 77.

The news was announced on Tork’s official Facebook page.

“It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world,” the page said.

Tork’s sister confirmed the news to the Washington Post.

An original member of the band, Tork had played with the Monkees since 1966.

The band’s frontman, Davy Jones, died in 2012.

