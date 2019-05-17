MODS’ new ‘Hall of Heroes’ exhibit wants museumgoers to find inner superhero

You don’t need to sign a multimillion-dollar movie contract like Robert Pattinson to be a superhero. One SoFlo museum wants to help you find the superhero inside of you.

Chris Evans (as Steve Rogers/Captain America): “We’re the Avengers. We gotta finish this.”

With “Avengers: Endgame” on the verge of becoming the highest grossing movie of all time, the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale wants you to find the superhero inside of you with their new exhibit called “Hall of Heroes.”

Andrea Hart, Museum of Discovery and Science: “We hope our visitors leave here feeling like they’ve discovered their inner superpowers and that they feel closer to these superheroes.”

The toughest part may be deciding what to wear.

Chris Van Vliet: “Clark, I’m sorry, I could only wear one shirt. I was going to wear yours. I’m sorry! Why aren’t you looking at me?”

The exhibit is here until September, and it’s full of collectibles and movie props, like a replica of the 1966 Batmobile from the “Batman” TV series.

Chris Van Vliet: “And, of course, since it’s the Museum of Discovery and Science, we’re learning the whole time here.”

Andrea Hart: “Oh, definitely. We’re talking about the history of comic books and the different characters and storylines through them from the golden age of comics in the ’30s, all the way to the present day.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Gotta be honest with you, Bruce. Robert Pattinson does not look like that. He’s gonna need to hit the gym.”

You can also test your own superhero abilities.

Chris Van Vliet: “Strength training, obviously a very important part of being a superhero. (grunts) “Ahhh, I’m a hero!”

Chris Van Vliet: “Who knew all my years of playing ‘Dance Dance Revolution’ would lead me to this?”

Chris Van Vliet: “I’m not very good at this one, not very agile.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Obviously a superhero needs to be able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, so this is the jump test. (jumps) “Ohhhh!”

Chris Van Vliet: (in the wind tunnel) “It’s like reporting on a hurricane.”

After going through the exhibit and doing the tests, you’ll get a code.

Chris Van Vliet: “Once I put this in, we will reveal who is Earth’s greatest hope!”

Chris Van Vliet: (typing in code): “Hey, don’t look!”

*Chris opens the door.*

Chris Van Vliet: “It’s us! We are Earth’s greatest hope!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Museum of Discovery and Science

Hall of Heroes

401 SW 2nd St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

954-713-0930

https://mods.org/exhibits/hallofheroes/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.