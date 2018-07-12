Models show off designer bikinis at Miami Swim Week

It’s summer in South Florida and that means A/C on full blast, minimal clothing and, of course, swim week. Deco got a preview of two shows and talked trends with some talented SoFlo designers.

Swim is in. Thousands of buyers, designers and models are in Miami for Swim Week.

Deco hit the Plymouth hotel on South Beach for the Paraiso Fashion Fair.

Alex Dickerson, designer: “You’re looking at designers from Brazil, from South America, from all over the world really. It’s the people that are known for setting the trend in swim.”

Luli Fama’s new collection has a European flair.

Luli Hanimian, designer: “This year’s inspiration is the south of Spain.”

Be a vision in red in some barely-there bikinis.

Luli Hanimian: “It’s very sexy. It also comes from the inspiration of our collection in the deep red. We call that Torreo, which is the bull.”

You can grab the bull by the horns with this lacy monokini.

Luli Hanimian: “This one piece has the neckline and the high leg. Everything about it is sexy.”

At the Loews Hotel, the Planet Fashion event will host looks from around the world.

Celia Polhemus, designer: “We’re showing 12 different designers on two different nights. It’s going to be amazing.”

Miami designer Mercedes Dericho gives her suits a Caribbean flair.

Her brand Risque Dukes is all about sexy attitude.

Mercedes Dericho, designer: “Risque Dukes creates selfie-worthy bikinis. Like seriously girls, would rather be naked than wear anything else?”

Her Caribbean collection features flags from around the islands.

Mercedes Dericho: “This look is our high-waisted Jamaican flag bikini, which is a part of our Caribbean collection.”

It’s better in the Bahamas.

Mercedes Dericho: “How I go about picking the colors definitely comes from my Miami heritage and also the theme of each island that the bikini represents.”

From the south of Spain to the islands — Swim Week is off to a sexy start.

The Paraiso Fashion Fair kicks off tonight. Swim Week at the Loews Hotel will take place this weekend.

FOR MORE INFO:

Loews Hotel

1601 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 604-1601

https://www.loewshotels.com/miami-beach

Miami Swim Week

http://fashionweekonline.com/miami

Paraiso Fashion Fair

https://www.paraisofashionfair.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.