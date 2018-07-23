The box office crown this weekend will almost certainly belong to the sixth “Mission: Impossible” movie, called “Fallout.” All it will take to be number one is Tom Cruise skydiving from 25,000 feet, crashing a motorcycle, dangling from a helicopter and breaking his ankle.

Alec Baldwin (as Alan Hunley): “You had a terrible choice to make: recover the plutonium or save your team. You chose your team, and now the world is at risk.”

In “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” Ethan Hunt has to deal with the fallout of a decision he made on a previous mission. It’s going to take Tom Cruise doing his most dangerous stunts ever to accomplish this mission.

Rebecca Ferguson (as Ilsa Faust): “What the hell is he doing?”

Simon Pegg (as Benji Dunn): “I find it best not to look.”

Chris Van Vliet: “If we’re six movies in now, can we say that the mission isn’t really impossible anymore?”

Simon Pegg: “I think that is the key to these films. One day, maybe, the mission will be impossible. Maybe this one is.”

Finishing the movie almost became an impossible mission of its own after Tom Cruise broke his ankle during a stunt gone wrong.

Chris Van Vliet: “How did you find out the news that Tom had broken his ankle?”

Henry Cavill: “I was there. I saw it.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Did you immediately know?”

Henry Cavill: “Ehhh, you knew something was up.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Or were you like, ‘That guy’s a great actor?'”‘

Henry Cavill: “‘Oh, he chose to limp on this one. OK, cool, cool, Yeah, I get it.'”

But the shot looked so cool, that director Christopher McQuarrie decided to keep it in the film.

Chris Van Vliet: “What was it like for you watching it in camera?”

Christopher McQuarrie: “Well, when it first happened, I am so accustomed to Tom making Ethan look vulnerable, so when he hit the side of the building, he looked like he was in pain. We were all watching it, and there were a bunch of people standing around the monitor, and several people commented, ‘Boy, he really made it look like that hurt.'”

But the fallout of the accident, pardon the pun, was that schedules needed to change drastically, and so did the script.

Rebecca Ferguson, who was preparing to shoot a big stunt of her own the day after Tom got injured, didn’t take the news very well.

Rebecca Ferguson: “Oh, it pissed me off. Oh, no no, it really did. I was prepping and training, and I was so good at it. I mean, God, I was just nailing it. and they called and said, ‘We’re not shooting now. You can go on vacation or something,’ and I thought, ‘Dammit!'”

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ hurdles into theaters on Friday, July 27.

