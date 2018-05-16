Mission BBQ serves those who serve with lip smackin’ smoked meats

You may not know this, but we’re in the middle of Armed Forces Week. It’s pretty obvious if you walk into Mission BBQ. This place will have you chowing down on smoked meats while rising up for the USA.

Loudspeaker: “Ladies and gentlemen, please join us in honoring our country.”

Right at noon, like clockwork…

Loudspeaker: “We hail, at the twilight’s last gleaming…”

Customers and employees alike get on their feet to say thank you for your service.

Bill Leahy: “The mission at Mission BBQ is to serve those who serve. We play the national anthem every single day. We shut it down, we stop the kitchen and we play the national anthem.”

Mission BBQ’s new spot in Weston is kinda like a museum for those in uniform.

A delicious, delicious museum.

Bill Leahy: “Anytime you walk into a Mission BBQ, you know where you are.”

They’ve got the Soldier’s Creed at the drink station, Army and Navy football gear on the wall and a ton of pictures of our armed forces in action.

Master Gunnery Sgt. Abiud Montes: “Brings back some memories — good memories — of fellow Marines and brothers-in-arms. They do a wonderful job here at making everyone feel appreciated.”

Now, about that “delicious” part I mentioned: the food!

Jennifer Cagan, customer: “The food is absolutely amazing.”

Go on…

Bill Leahy: “Barbecue is one of the true, only American cuisines.”

And when ya think barbecue, ya think smoked meats.

Bill Leahy: “The one that stands out the most is our brisket.”

I’m in love. The brisket comes on a platter or as a sandwich.

And speaking of that, take a look at the NC-style pulled pork.

Bill Leahy: “The folks in Carolina, they’re gonna tell you that you put coleslaw on top of your pork.”

Wash it down with lemonade and iced tea, which are about as American as peach cobbler. Oh, look, they have that, too!

Mission accomplished!

Mission BBQ is celebrating Armed Forces Week with free sandwiches for different branches of the military each day.

Tomorrow is the Air Force, Friday is the Coast Guard — and Saturday is everyone!

