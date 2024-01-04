The Florida Grand Opera held a send-off event Wednesday night at the Doral Opera Center for Miss Florida 2023, Juliette Valle, as she prepares to take on the crown for Miss America.

The aspiring soprano singer attended the Florida Grand Opera’s Youth Artist Learning Academy when she was in her freshman year of high school and was excited to be back.

“I feel very privileged to be here because I actually started training with the Florida Grand Opera when I was 14 to 15 years old, so to be back here seven years later is a full circle moment for me.” said Valle.

“When she said her talent was opera, we’re like, ‘We’re going to be your coach. Grand Florida has to be behind you.’ We are accompanying her in her progress to the pageant of Miss America. We’re very proud of her.” said Florida General Director of Grand Opera, Maria Togaro.

Valle is from Broward County and a graduate of the University of Miami. She has competed in the Miss America scholarship program since she was 14.

The national competition, will be held in Orlando wrapping up finals on Jan.14. If crowned, she would be the first Hispanic woman to ever hold the Miss America title in the program’s 102-year history.

She’s also only the second Hispanic woman to hold the title of Miss Florida.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.