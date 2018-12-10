Miracle in Miami pop-up brings Christmas to Wynwood

‘Tis the season to drink! And if you’re not feeling festive yet because it’s not exactly snowing outside, we found the perfect place for some holiday cheer and Christmas cocktails. It’s practically a Wynwood wonderland.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially in South Florida.

Gio Gutierrez, DRINK Miami co-founder: “We’re here at Miracle in Miami in the back of Gramps in the heart of Wynwood. It’s a Christmas-themed pop-up bar!”

This place is decked to the nines for December — from some naughty Santa postcards to a twerking Santa (werk itttt!) to even a little snowfall in SoFlo!

Gio Gutierrez: “We decided to bring the Christmas spirit to Miami where people aren’t celebrating the holidays as much as we should be. You can’t come here and be angry, you can’t be a grouch in here.”

The Christmas spirit includes Christmas spirits.

Gio Gutierrez: “One of the favorite drinks is called a Koala-La La La La, La La La La! It’s basically a gin martini, but we do a pine needle-infused vermouth and eucalyptus syrup. And we garnish the coupe glass with a little koala dressed as Santa.”

There’s also holiday rum punch, which every party needs, an old-fashioned with handcrafted snowballs as the ice, and a drink called … well, we’ll let Bruce Willis tell you.

Bruce Willis (as John McClane in ‘Die Hard’): Yippee-ki-yay, mother [expletive].”

Gio Gutierrez: “Yippee-ki-yay, mother [expletive] — because we’re on camera — is an awesome drink. We get Santa Teresa rum, we infuse it with sweet potato, marshmallow orgeat. Incredible, incredible rum cocktail. Very complex and delicious.”

But the real MVP is the Jingle Balls Nog aka the eggnog.

Franziska Boelke, guest: “It’s basically like liquid ice cream. It’s very delicious, very delicious.”

Amber Love Bond, guest: “It’s creamy, it’s got a little kick to it because it’s spiked, and who doesn’t love that?”

This is Christmas in Miami — without a cover charge.

Cheers to that.

Amber Love Bond: “In Miami, it never feels like Christmas. But you step inside here and it feels like the North Pole.”

The Miracle in Miami pop-up is sticking around until Dec. 23. It opens at 7 p.m., every night of the week at Gramps.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miracle in Miami pop-up at Gramps

176 NW 24th St.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 699-2669

gramps.com

miraclepopup.com

