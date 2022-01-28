(WSVN) - Minnie Mouse is getting a new wardrobe.

The beloved Disney character is ditching her iconic red polka dot dress and instead will be donning a pantsuit.

The blue and black pantsuit with a matching bow and sensible black shoes was designed by British fashion designer Stella McCartney.

The outfit was designed for Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary in March.

March is also Women’s History Month.

