Mini Bar on South Beach puts mini bottles of alcohol in its cocktails

Size matters on South Beach, and there’s a SoBe bar that came up with a really big idea. Here, they’re mixing up how you get your mixed drinks.
Mini Bar is a South Beach hot spot that’s small on size but big on creativity.
David Cedeno, owner: “Mini Bar is a quaint, local hotel bar inside the Urbanica Hotel.”
They want hotel guests and locals to relax and sip some really cool creations.
David Cedeno: “The most unique thing we have here are cocktails with the mini bottles.”
The mini-bottle cocktails are a play on the bar’s name and a fun twist.
David Cedeno: “You can get a gin and tonic anywhere. You can get a margarita anywhere, but that wow factor when we lay down the drink with the presentation of the mini bottle — everyone is like, ‘Oh wow, it’s so cute.'”
The Pucker Up is their twist on a spicy margarita — topped with a little bottle of tequila.
The Birds in Traps is a frozen treat made with pineapple juice, Campari and a mini bottle of rum.
And Bloody Mary fans, check this out.
David Cedeno: “I would say the most visual of the drinks is the Mini Mary because you would never think to do a Bloody Mary in a can. The Mini Mary is topped with a mini bottle of Absolut Vodka.”
And don’t let the bottle’s size fool you, these drinks pack a full-size punch.
David Cedeno: “If you break it down, the mini-bottle is actually more alcohol than your normal pour. Your normal pour is about one-and-a-half ounces. With the mini bottle, it’s about one-point-seventy-five to one-point-eight ounces.
And since there is a little more booze, you can add as much or as little as you like.
Meltem Ulker, customer: “You can balance it out as you go. As you drink, you can pour more inside. It’s perfect.”
The mini-bottle cocktails at Mini Bar cost between $11 and $13.
Meltem Ulker: “I think it’s a great idea. It’s totally unique, and we enjoy them.”
FOR MORE INFO:
Urbanica Mini Bar
418 Meridian Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
305-763-8934
https://www.urbanicathehotels.com/the-meridian/food-drink/urbanicaminibar/
