Mini Bar on South Beach puts mini bottles of alcohol in its cocktails

Size matters on South Beach, and there’s a SoBe bar that came up with a really big idea. Here, they’re mixing up how you get your mixed drinks.

Mini Bar is a South Beach hot spot that’s small on size but big on creativity.

David Cedeno, owner: “Mini Bar is a quaint, local hotel bar inside the Urbanica Hotel.”

They want hotel guests and locals to relax and sip some really cool creations.

David Cedeno: “The most unique thing we have here are cocktails with the mini bottles.”

The mini-bottle cocktails are a play on the bar’s name and a fun twist.

David Cedeno: “You can get a gin and tonic anywhere. You can get a margarita anywhere, but that wow factor when we lay down the drink with the presentation of the mini bottle — everyone is like, ‘Oh wow, it’s so cute.'”

The Pucker Up is their twist on a spicy margarita — topped with a little bottle of tequila.

The Birds in Traps is a frozen treat made with pineapple juice, Campari and a mini bottle of rum.

And Bloody Mary fans, check this out.

David Cedeno: “I would say the most visual of the drinks is the Mini Mary because you would never think to do a Bloody Mary in a can. The Mini Mary is topped with a mini bottle of Absolut Vodka.”

And don’t let the bottle’s size fool you, these drinks pack a full-size punch.

David Cedeno: “If you break it down, the mini-bottle is actually more alcohol than your normal pour. Your normal pour is about one-and-a-half ounces. With the mini bottle, it’s about one-point-seventy-five to one-point-eight ounces.

And since there is a little more booze, you can add as much or as little as you like.

Meltem Ulker, customer: “You can balance it out as you go. As you drink, you can pour more inside. It’s perfect.”

The mini-bottle cocktails at Mini Bar cost between $11 and $13.

Meltem Ulker: “I think it’s a great idea. It’s totally unique, and we enjoy them.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Urbanica Mini Bar

418 Meridian Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-763-8934

https://www.urbanicathehotels.com/the-meridian/food-drink/urbanicaminibar/

