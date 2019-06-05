Mimmo’s Mozzarella, Tomato and Basil Egg Sandwich/ Laid Fresh, Miami

(WSVN) - Crack open a couple of eggs to fry up a meal you can eat on the go. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Michael Lewis
The Restaurant: Laid Fresh, Miami
The Dish: Mimmo’s Mozzarella, Tomato and Basil Egg Sandwich
Ingredients:
1 potato-brioche bun, toasted
2 eggs
1-2 slices Mimmo’s Mozzarella
1-2 slices tomato
Sea salt, black pepper, olive oil
3-4 basil leaves
3-4 slices red chili
Bechamel Sauce:
2 tbs. butter
2 tbs. flour
1 1/4 cups heated milk
Salt
Freshly ground pepper
Nutmeg
Method of Preparation:
- For Bechamel, melt butter in pot, stir in flour and allow to bubble before slowly adding heated milk. Stir to incorporate and allow to boil. Add salt, pepper and nutmeg, and turn down heat and allow to thicken.
- Fry eggs sunny side up.
To Plate:
- Dress toasted bun with Bechamel.
- Assemble sandwich starting with the eggs and mozzarella on bottom bun.
- Top with tomato, basil, salt, pepper, red chilies to complete.
Serves: 1 sandwich each
LAID Fresh
250 NW 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127
305-699-0601
www.laidfresh.com/
