Mimmo’s Mozzarella, Tomato and Basil Egg Sandwich/ Laid Fresh, Miami

(WSVN) - Crack open a couple of eggs to fry up a meal you can eat on the go. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Michael Lewis

The Restaurant: Laid Fresh, Miami

The Dish: Mimmo’s Mozzarella, Tomato and Basil Egg Sandwich

Ingredients:

1 potato-brioche bun, toasted

2 eggs

1-2 slices Mimmo’s Mozzarella

1-2 slices tomato

Sea salt, black pepper, olive oil

3-4 basil leaves

3-4 slices red chili

Bechamel Sauce:

2 tbs. butter

2 tbs. flour

1 1/4 cups heated milk

Salt

Freshly ground pepper

Nutmeg

Method of Preparation:

For Bechamel, melt butter in pot, stir in flour and allow to bubble before slowly adding heated milk. Stir to incorporate and allow to boil. Add salt, pepper and nutmeg, and turn down heat and allow to thicken.

Fry eggs sunny side up.

To Plate:

Dress toasted bun with Bechamel.

Assemble sandwich starting with the eggs and mozzarella on bottom bun.

Top with tomato, basil, salt, pepper, red chilies to complete.

Serves: 1 sandwich each

LAID Fresh

250 NW 24th St.

Miami, FL 33127

305-699-0601

www.laidfresh.com/

