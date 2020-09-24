Millie Bobby Brown stars in new Netflix film ‘Enola Holmes’

Millie Bobby Brown may be the most adored 16-year old in the world, so naturally, she’s now starring as perhaps the coolest 16-year-old. Alex Miranda is cool, and we adore him.

Sherlock Holmes is always the one in the spotlight. Watson, too, and really, what’s so great about that guy?

Anyway, now it’s time for Sherlock’s sister to shine, and she’s getting her chance in the new movie, “Enola Holmes.”

Millie Bobby Brown (as Enola Holmes): “A week ago, I awoke — mother? — to find that my mother was missing, and she did not return.”

Sounds like just the case for Sherlock Holmes!

No, wait, that’s not right — Enola Holmes!

Millie Bobby Brown (as Enola Holmes): “It is time to find my mother. The game is afoot.”

“Enola Holmes” follows Sherlock’s sister on her journey to track down their mom.

Sixteen-year-old Enola is independent, smart, funny, fierce. She’s just all-around awesome, and she’s played by Millie Bobby Brown.

Millie Bobby Brown: “I am incredibly grateful for the character I got to play.”

Enola spelled backwards is “alone.” Her mother always knew she’d do just fine on her own.

That got Deco wondering if Millie and her co-star Louis Partridge knew how to say their own names backwards.

Her expression says it all…

Louis Partridge: C’mon, Millie, get pen and paper out!”

Millie Bobby Brown: “Um, my name spelled backwards is Nworb Ybbob Eillim.”

Millie Bobby Brown (as Enola Holmes): “Unlike most well-bred ladies, I was never taught to embroider. I was taught to watch.”

Millie told Deco she put her real-life detective skills to the test with a mystery game subscription service

Millie Bobby Brown: “They send you evidence. They send you everything. It’s really, really, really cool, and then, I couldn’t solve it one day, and I gave up, so I don’t think I’m a detective at heart. I think I’ll stick to what I’m doing.”

As for Enola’s mother, played by Helena Bonham Carter, she’s in London cooped up like the rest of us.

She’s itching to skip town like she does in the movie.

Helena Bonham Carter: “I really would love to leave. I would leave, and you know what I really miss? The sun — although today was nice weather — and water. I want to go to the sea.”

Florida awaits, and by the way, “Enola Holmes” is based on a series of books. We know this is super premature, but sequels?

Millie Bobby Brown: “Obviously, we have that in the back of our heads. Let’s see how this one goes, but we’re hopeful of a good response.”

“Enola Holmes” is streaming on Netflix.

One more thing: Enola talks right at the camera a lot in the movie, and fun fact: Millie actually ad-libbed some of those lines.

