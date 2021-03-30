Millie Bobby Brown discusses return to ‘Godzilla’ as Madison in ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’

From “Stranger Things” to “Godzilla,” Millie Bobby Brown’s got a thing for monsters.

Eleven in “Stranger Things,” Enola Holmes in the Netflix movie, and Madison in the “Godzilla” franchise, Millie Bobby Brown’s already had an enviable career, and she’s barely old enough to drive!

Millie Bobby Brown is walking on the wild side in “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

She’s reprising her role of Madison from 2019’s “Godzilla: King Of The Monsters,” which was her first feature film.

Millie Bobby Brown: “With all of the things that I’ve been able to do, I’ve been able to carry on characters, so with Eleven, I can carry on and grow with her. With “Godzilla” and these films, I can grow on with her, with Enola, I want to grow on with her…”

Millie Bobby Brown (as Madison): “There’s something provoking him that we’re not seeing here.”

Millie Bobby Brown: “This film specifically, I really wanted to make it authentic and a coming-of-age story of a young girl trying to find her way through this madness. I loved coming back to this character, especially because she’s so feisty, and she’s very much like me.”

Millie’s characters also have mystery-solving skills in common.

Millie Bobby Brown: “I love characters that, you know, really discover and research and are intelligent and smart and curious. That’s what makes a good story, because at the end of the day, you’re going to watch this journey and then you’re going to finally find the solution at the end or maybe not.”

And between “Stranger Things” and now two “Godzilla” movies, Millie seems to be drawn to monsters.

Millie Bobby Brown: “They’re irresistible!”

Deco asked her about that a couple of years ago, because we’re good like that.

Millie Bobby Brown: “Yeah, I’m a fan of monster movies in general. I love the mythology, I love the special effects.”

On that note, the 17-year-old is sharing a fun fact about what it’s like to make such a giant CGI monster showdown like “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

Millie Bobby Brown: “You have to smile, then you have to frown and you have to scream, and you have to act surprised, and they take like a thousand pictures. It’s insane, and they do it all at once, and it flashes and then you leave and then they have me 3D pulling all different facial expressions for the CGI in case they have to add me into any of the stuff.”

“Godzilla vs. Kong” is in theaters and HBO Max tomorrow!

Meanwhile, still no word from Netflix on when we can expect season four of “Stranger Things.”

