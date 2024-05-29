(CNN) — Jon Bon Jovi has confirmed that his son, Jake, has married British actress Millie Bobby Brown at an intimate ceremony.

Bon Jovi was asked about the rumors that the couple had tied the knot during an appearance on the BBC’s “The One Show” on Tuesday.

“They’re great,” said Bon Jovi in response to being asked how the happy couple are.

“They’re absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. And yeah, it’s true,” he said, confirming reports of the wedding.

The couple first shared news of their engagement in April 2023, and Brown, 20, told the story of how Bongiovi, 22, proposed in an appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon in March.

“Basically, Jake and I bonded over diving. We love diving, we got our driving licenses together,” said the “Stranger Things” star, before explaining that his marriage proposal came underwater.

“He gives me like a shell and I like, turn it over and it’s a ring,” she said. “And I like, looked at him and he was like,” Brown said, mimicking Bongiovi talking under water.

“So I was like okay,’” Brown said making the okay gesture. “And I think it was underwhelming, but we freaked out.”

“Anyway he puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him the ring falls off my finger, plummets like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie,” Brown said.

Bongiovi managed a deep dive to get the ring back.

“Jake threw himself, like so deep, like the diver was like, ‘You can’t do that, like your ears … literally your brain will explode.’”

“It’s a reflection of who he is and I feel like we’re always going to have each other’s back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it,” Brown said.

And the couple have the backing of Bon Jovi despite getting married at such a tender age.

“I don’t know if age matters,” he said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live in May 2023.

“You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise,” he said.

“Growing together and so I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like ‘em all.”

