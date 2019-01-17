Miley Cyrus, Metallica and others perform at Chris Cornell tribute

It’s been almost two years since singer Chris Cornell took his own life, but his impact on the music world is still going strong. If you need proof, just ask the long list of artists who showed up to take part in a powerhouse concert for the late rock star Wednesday night.

Miley Cyrus (singing ‘Say Hello 2 Heaven’): “Now it seems like too much love is never enough, yeah. You better seek out another road, ’cause this one has ended abrupt. Oh yeah!”

Miley Cyrus.

James Hetfield (singing ‘All Your Lies’): “All your fears are lies. All your fears are lies.”

Metallica.

Jesse Carmichael (singing ‘Seasons’): “Should I be beside myself and not even stay?”

Maroon 5’s Adam Levine and Jesse Carmichael alongside Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard.

Those were just some of the all-star performers who took the stage at the Forum Arena in Los Angeles Wednesday night to honor the life and legacy of Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell.

The iconic rock star — whose work impacted so many — took his own life in 2017.

Dave Grohl: “This one’s for Chris.”

The Foo Fighters were among the first to play at the “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” concert.

The five-hour, high-energy event was organized by Chris’ wife Vicky Cornell.

Their daughter, 14-year-old Toni, was joined on stage by Ziggy Marley.

Both honored their late fathers with a moving performance of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song.”

Toni Cornell: “‘Cause all I ever have, redemption songs.”

Chris’ band closed out the night.

The guys were joined by several singers for their eight-song set, their first performance together since their friend’s death.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.