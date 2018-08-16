Mark Wahlberg is again setting out to prove just how much he loves America. He’s starring alongside Ronda Rousey in the new action flick “Mile 22.” Deco’s Chris Van Vliet always goes the extra mile, and in this case he went 2,300 extra miles to Los Angeles to chat with the film’s stars.

Mark Wahlberg (as James Silva): “According to the government, we do not exist. We’re ghosts.”

In “Mile 22,” Mark Wahlberg is part of a top secret tactical command unit. It’s their mission to get a police officer, played by Iko Uwais, out of danger and to an airfield that is, you guessed it, 22 miles away.

Mark Wahlberg (as James Silva): “Can I trust you?”

Iko Uwais (as Li Noor): “Get me on a plane and I will give you everything.”

That “everything” he’s talking about are details about a terrorist attack.

Mark’s character takes the lead on this, and let’s just say he’s not exactly the friendliest person.

Mark Wahlberg: “We wanted a really strong, opinionated guy who is very vocal about anything and everything.”

This is the fourth movie Mark has done with director Peter Berg — the same guy who did “Lone Survivor,” “Deepwater Horizon” and “Patriots Day,” so you know you’re in for lots of action and plenty of explosions.

Mark Wahlberg: “Pete and I just bring out the best in each other. We push each other, we challenge each other, we hold each other accountable, and we also have each other’s back in a big way.”

In the movie, Ronda Rousey also has Mark Wahlberg’s back. She first made a name for herself in UFC, and earlier this year, she debuted in WWE.

Announcer: “Oh, my! Locked in. Bliss taps. Rousey wins!”

Chris Van Vliet: “Since you were acting first and then went into WWE, how different was the acting style for you when you got to WWE?”

Ronda Rousey: “You only get one shot. Everything is live, and so people aren’t going to reset the shot for every single scene, and so you need to be very aware of where the cameras are at all times.”

Speaking of knowing where the cameras are, you might remember last year when Mark Wahlberg filmed me and four of my friends in London as the “Spice Boys.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I’m still waiting for the Spice Boys to go on tour.”

Mark Walhberg: “It’s coming. I’m still trying to get the Funky Bunch back together, and then we can open for you guys, actually. You guys are still newer, younger, hotter and more relevant.”

Chris Van Vliet: “It’s been a year of promises, though, Mark, and you haven’t delivered on any of these.”

Mark Wahlberg: “Well, if you need new management, I understand, but if you want to stay the course with me, I’ll get more focused.”

“Mile 22” is out in theaters now — which is much sooner than the first date on the Spice Boys tour with Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. Still waiting on you, Mark.

