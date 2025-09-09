HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Mike Tyson is bringing his fists and laughs back into the spotlight with the announcement of his one-man stage show and he will be stopping in South Florida.

The boxing legend will be taking the stage for his new live show “Return of the Mike” exclusively brought to Hard Rock Live venues across the country.

Mike will perform at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood on Sunday, December 14.

The show is set to revisit his younger years and share wisdom through comedy.

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

