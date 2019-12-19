Midtown Creamery creates perfect dessert for the holidays

Give the gift of ice cream this holiday season. A local hotspot is doing it up big for Christmas because we all know deep down, Santa doesn’t want you to leave him milk and cookies. He wants that sweet, sweet ice cream treat.

Midtown Creamery near Wynwood is always coming up with flavorful and eye-popping creations, and now, they’re doing it for Christmas!

This is a tub filled with ice cream, people.

Andrew Rodriguez, Midtown Creamery: “The Nutella tubs was something where I just kind of noticed they were stacking up. I was using five, six, seven, eight every week, and I was trying to think of something cool to do with it. I mentioned it to my daughter, and she came up with the idea of packaging the ice cream in a tub and selling it as a gift.”

And really, nothing says, “Merry Christmas” like ice cream. Jack Skellington agrees.

Midtown Creamery is selling the tubs, ready for pickup, from Friday, Dec. 20. through Christmas Eve for $32.99.

Andrew Rodriguez: “That Nutella tub is gonna feed 15, 16 people or one Nutella lover. It’s novel. Nobody else is bringing that to the party.”

There’s a whole lotta the good stuff in there.

Andrew Rodriguez: “The Nutella tub is a great mix of Nutella with Oreo. It’s about a 50-50 mix in there, so you get a lot of that super creamy Nutella ice cream with crunchy Oreos.”

Cristina Feliciano, customer: “I’ve never seen this much ice cream, let alone in a huge tub! It was amazing, and it’s very soft in your mouth. You can tell it’s homemade.”

And what do we have over here? Midtown Creamery also just created cinnamon roll cones.

Andrew Rodriguez: “Nothing reminds people more of the holiday season than baking and cinnamon, and cinnamon cones are just an extension of that.”

They’re sugar cones wrapped with cinnamon buns. Add two scoops of ice cream and toppings — you’ve got a towering, Christmas-y treat for $9.99.

Michael Sanchez, customer: “I’ve never seen it before. It was good. A good new experience to taste. It was a great mix with the ice cream.”

By the way, they’re still chipping away at that Nutella tub. Pace yourselves, guys.

FOR MORE INFO:

Midtown Creamery

2690 NE 2nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33137

786-536-2281

/www.midtowncreamery.com/



