(WSVN) - Happy birthday, Mickey and Minnie Mouse! The iconic Disney characters are celebrating their 91st birthday.

The pair made their big debut in the animated film “Steamboat Willie” on November 18, 1928.

Sharing a birthday isn’t the only thing they both have in common.

Mickey and Minnie both have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.