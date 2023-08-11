(CNN) — Musician Mick Fleetwood of the famed group Fleetwood Mac said his restaurant, Fleetwood’s on Front St, in Lahaina, Hawai’i has been lost due to the wildfires raging there.

He shared a picture of his eatery’s sign to his verified Instagram account on Wednesday, writing in the caption that Maui and Lahaina have been his home “for several decades.”

“This is a devastating moment for MAUl and many are suffering unimaginable loss,” Fleetwood continued. “Fleetwoods on front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members.”

“On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come,” he added.

Officials say the devastation is so widespread – and so catastrophic – that it’s hard to estimate just how many buildings were burned to the ground or damaged, but they estimate hundreds of structures have been impacted.

The “older neighborhood” of Lahaina, an economic hub in western Maui that drew millions of tourists each year, is destroyed, Maui County Mayor Richard T. Bissen Jr. said in a Thursday afternoon news conference.

“It’s all gone,” he said.

And with power and cell service out in western Maui, officials don’t know how many people who may have tried to escape are still missing.

As of Friday, this week’s wildfires in Hawai’i have killed 55, in what could be the largest natural disaster in the state’s history, the governor said.

“We will continue to see loss of life,” Gov. Josh Green said during a news conference late Thursday. “We also have many hundreds of homes destroyed, and that’s going to take a great deal of time to recover from.”

