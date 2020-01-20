Michelle Obama shares her workout playlist in hopes you’ll keep your New Year’s fitness resolution

(CNN) — Having a difficult time keeping your New Year’s resolution to get fit?

Michelle Obama wants to help.

The former first lady on Sunday shared her go-to workout playlist to “offer a little inspiration.”

“It’s about that time when New Year’s resolutions get a bit harder to stick to,” Obama tweeted. “To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts.”

Obama’s playlist, made up of 36 songs, features a range of artists, including Lizzo, Kirk Franklin, Nipsey Hussle, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran.

Obama championed issues concerning health and fitness during her tenure as first lady.

Michelle and Barack Obama both regularly share their favorite music, movies, and books on Twitter.

