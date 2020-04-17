Michelle Obama is hosting a weekly story time for kids during the pandemic

(CNN) — For all the exhausted families trying to keep their children entertained during the coronavirus pandemic, here’s some good news: Michelle Obama is hosting story time.

The former first lady announced that she is teaming up with PBS Kids and Penguin Random House to host a weekly read-aloud series.

For four weeks starting on April 20, Obama will read from one of her favorite children’s books in an event called “Mondays with Michelle Obama.” First up on the list is “The Gruffalo,” written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

Families can tune in to the livestream on PBS Kids’ Facebook page and YouTube channel, or the Penguin Random House Facebook page.

“As a little kid, I loved to read aloud. And when I became a parent, I found such joy in sharing the magic of storytelling with my own children — and then later, as First Lady, with kids everywhere,” Obama said in a statement.

“At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories (and to give parents and caretakers a much-needed break).”

Here’s the full schedule for the series, with each event beginning at 12 p.m. ET:

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.