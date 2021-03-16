Michelle Obama cooks up passion in new Netflix children’s show ‘Waffles + Mochi’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has a new project she’s passionate about.

It involves kids and cooking.

Deco’s getting a taste of her new show “Waffles + Mochi.”

Take a look!

Michelle Obama: “If you wanna be great chefs, you have to learn about all different kinds of foods.”

Hungry for a different kind of show?

Michelle Obama sure hopes you are. Where’s my fork?

Waffles: “Hi, I’m Waffles and this is Mochi.”

Michelle Obama: “Hi, Waffles and Mochi.”

The former First Lady launched a new cooking show Tuesday on Netflix called “Waffles + Mochi.”

Waffles: “Our dreams are to become chefs.”

Michelle calls the show ‘a natural extension’ of what she did in the White House. You know, those political days?

Her Let’s Move Initiative was all about healthy diet and exercise for kids. Her show is the same.

Michelle Obama: “There are a lot of people who have lost work. There are people struggling to keep food on their table.”

The 57-year-old appeared on NBC’s Today Show Tuesday.

Michelle Obama: “Our goal is to feed a million families in need.”

She explained how “Waffles + Mochi” is teaming up with A Healthier America, a non-profit helping feed the hungry.

When it comes to raising kids, Michelle says, the important thing is …

Michelle Obama: “They know we love them and we try and be as consistent as we can, but we can’t get everything right.”

Mrs. Obama appeared on the cover of People Magazine this month, too, sharing how the pandemic has affected her mental health.

Michelle Obama: “Depression is understandable in these circumstances, during these times.”

“Waffles + Mochi,” a passion project, is cheering Michelle up. And some of her famous friends, who appear on the show, are helping, too.

It’s not Michelle’s first project with Netflix.

Last year, she was featured in the documentary “Becoming,” a story about growing into the woman she is today.

The former First Lady is also executive producer of the show.

“Waffles + Mochi” is streaming on Netflix now.

