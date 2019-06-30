Michaela McLean crowned as new Miss Florida

(WSVN) - Say hello to the new Miss Florida!

Twenty-one-year-old Michaela McLean took home the tiara at this year’s competition, Saturday night.

Besides the coveted crown, the win also comes with $15,000 worth of scholarship money.

This year’s event marked the first Miss Florida pageant without a swimsuit competition.

The 21-year-old will now go on to compete in the Miss America competition in September.

