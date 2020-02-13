Michael Peña talks reimagined film, ‘Fantasy Island’, with Deco

It may have the same title as the “Fantasy Island” from 40 years ago, but as star Michael Peña told Deco, the new reimagining of that TV series goes dark for a new sci-fi horror movie, where the cliché holds true: be careful what you wish for.

What’s your fantasy?

Michael Peña (as Mr. Roarke): “There is only one fantasy per guest, and you must see your fantasy through.”

Maggie Q (as Elena): “You brought her back to life?”

Blumhouse’s “Fantasy Island” dares you to get exactly what you want. The only problem? Those secret dreams soon become nightmares, as a group of guests at a remote tropical resort have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.

Alex Miranda: “You wouldn’t think that a scary movie would be the kind of movie you want to see on Valentine’s Day, but at the same time, isn’t it the perfect movie to see?”

Michael Peña: “What if it’s a first date, and you go on Valentine’s Day?”

Alex Miranda: “Right. Because you get to cuddle up with your partner!”

Michael Peña: “I’ve been married for too long, but she actually got scared.”

Michael Peña plays Mr. Roarke in the reimagining of the late ’70s/early ’80s TV series of the same name.

And it got us thinking.

Alex Miranda: “If you could go back and change something from the past, or address something from the past in a fantasy, what would it be?”

Michael Peña: “I think, ’cause I lost my mom when I was younger — her birthday was on Christmas — so I would spend at least a week every December with her.”

Alex Miranda: “You just mentioned your wife, Brie. What does she prefer to watching of your work?”

Michael Peña: “I know she liked ‘Crash.'”

Alex Miranda: “Who didn’t?”

And they love SoFlo! Michael told Deco he’s living out his Miami food fantasy, too! No scary plot twist here.

Alex Miranda: “What is it that you like the most about coming down here?”

Michael Peña: “Cuban sandwich. I just had one!”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, yeah, or the cortadito, the cafecito.”

Michael Peña: “Yeah, man. I was going to order a salad, and I’m like, ‘What am I doing? I’m in Miami,’ and they just gave me one. It was fantastic.”

Fantasy Island premieres in theaters on Valentine’s Day.

