Michael Lohan — Lindsay Lohan’s father — arrested in Palm Beach County probe

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Michael Lohan, the father of actress Lindsay Lohan, has been arrested in a Palm Beach County probe.

The 60-year-old stands accused of patient brokering, investigators said.

According to court documents, Lohan brought addicts to drug treatment centers for illegal kickbacks. The documents also stated Lohan received checks amounting to more than $27,000.

Lohan is the latest of more than 100 people arrested in the probe.

