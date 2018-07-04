Michael Jackson’s former estate publicist auctions off autographed memorabilia

Michael Jackson super-fans are getting a once in a lifetime chance to get some cool stuff. A guy in Phoenix is auctioning off a bunch of memorabilia from Michael and the Jackson 5.

For the bidders out there, as Michael would say … Don’t stop till you get enough.

Michael Jackson: “Those pretty faces always make you stand out in a crowd.”

Like so many of us, Arthur Phoenix was captivated by the Jackson family.

Arthur Phoenix: “1969, I’m sitting in front of the television, you know, those old floor model televisions, and there it was, ‘The Ed Sullivan Show.’ When I laid eyes on Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5, I said, ‘That’s my dream. I want to be like him.'”

Then he got the opportunity of a lifetime … No, not working for Deco — but for the Jackson fam, and the man who would become the King of Pop.

Arthur was the family’s estate publicist and the personal manager to Tito Jackson.

Now he’s auctioning off items, so diehard fans like him can share his experience.

Arthur Phoenix: “A fan that gets these is a fan that never had the chance to meet Michael, to even speak with Michael, and this would bring them closer to Michael by getting to know who Michael really was.”

The memorabilia includes autographed albums like “Thriller” and “ABC.”

Michael Jackson: “A-B-C, 1-2-3, you and me girl.”

There’s also more unique items.

Arthur Phoenix (holding an autographed Pepsi can): “This was done at a private party after the world famous Victory Tour in 1984.”

Arthur plans on giving the proceeds to charity, like he believes Michael would’ve wanted.

“Mike was kind but sweet, gentle, and he’s a giving human being. He loves to give, and he’s full of joy.”

